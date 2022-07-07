July 7, 2022
Ukrainian officials call on civilians to urgently evacuate Sloviansk region
In eastern Ukraine, residents of the city of Slovyansk have been told to leave, as Russian forces advance from the north and east. This is in the Donetsk region, expected to be Russia's main target now, after it took over neighbouring Luhansk. British intelligence says the Russians are likely just 16 kilometres outside the city.
