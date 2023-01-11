WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several dead in explosion near Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul
The Taliban administration is facing insurgency since it seized power in August 2021 as Daesh carried out dozens of attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country.
Several dead in explosion near Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul
Earlier, some social media accounts reported that a meeting with Chinese officials was underway at the Foreign Ministry when the blast happened. However, the ministry denied these reports. / AFP
January 11, 2023

At least five people have been killed and several others wounded in a huge explosion and gunfire outside Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry building in the capital Kabul, police said.

A spokesman for the Kabul police, Khalid Zadran, confirmed Wednesday's explosion that took place on the road of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saying: “Five of our civilians were killed and a number of others were injured.” 

However, Ustad Fareedun, an official at the Taliban-run information ministry, said 20 people were killed.

He said the bomber had planned to enter the foreign ministry but failed.

A photo of the area, confirmed by official sources, showed at least nine dead or wounded lying outside the ministry.

The blast hit at about 4 p.m. (1130 GMT), Zadran said.

The blast took place at a busy time of day in a heavily fortified area surrounded by checkpoints on a street housing several ministries.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

READ MORE:Several killed, wounded in blast near Kabul military airfield: official

Earlier, some social media accounts reported that a meeting with Chinese officials was underway at the Foreign Ministry when the blast happened.

However, the ministry denied these reports.

The Taliban administration is facing insurgency since it seized power in August 2021 as Daesh carried out dozens of attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country.

The Taliban also claimed to have killed hundreds of Daesh militants in operations across the country.

READ MORE: Afghanistan: Fuel tanker explodes in tunnel, killing more than a dozen

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us