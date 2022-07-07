BIZTECH
Fed officials mull 50 or 75 basis points increase at July meeting
Asia-Pacific markets are mostly higher this morning as investors watch for market reaction to the latest minutes from the US Federal Reserve. Central bank officials recognised that a "more restrictive stance" in policy could be suitable if inflation doesn't ease, even if it slows the economy. Fed officials also said a hike of 50 or 75 basis points would be likely at the July meeting. Meanwhile, oil prices extended declines for a third session on Thursday, with WTI slipping under $100 a barrel, as fears of a potential global recession spur concerns about oil demand. For more, we spoke to David Madden, who is a market analyst at Equiti Capital, in London. #FederalReserve #InterestRates #OilPrices
July 7, 2022
