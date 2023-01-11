WORLD
Several wounded in knife attack at Gare du Nord train station in Paris
French Interior Minister Darmanin said that the police has neutralised the suspect.
The attacker's motive was not immediately clear. / Reuters Archive
January 11, 2023

Several people were lightly wounded by a man wielding a knife at the busy Gare du Nord station in Paris, French authorities said.

The man was arrested by police at the station, which serves as a hub for trains to London and northern Europe, after they opened fire and wounded him, said on Wednesday a police source, who asked not to be named.

"An individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

"He was quickly neutralised. Thank you to the police for their effective and courageous response".

The incident has caused major delays to trains at the station in the early morning rush, according to the live departure board of operator SNCF.

The attacker's motive was not immediately clear. 

France remains on a state of heightened security alert after a spate of deadly attacks since 2015.

READ MORE:Turkish family grapples with tragic murder of loved one in Paris

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
