Peru's Boluarte under investigation for 'genocide' after deadly protests
Attorney general says investigation against President Dina Boluarte, PM Alberto Otarola and the country's defence and interior ministers has begun on charges of genocide, homicide and serious injuries.
Protesters demand the resignation of Boluarte, the dissolution of Congress, changes to the constitution and ex-leader Castillo's release. / AFP Archive
January 11, 2023

Peru's national prosecutor's office has begun investigating President Dina Boluarte for genocide, it said, after protests against her which have left 40 people dead in the past month.

The investigation will also focus on Prime Minister Alberto Otarola as well as the interior and defence ministers, the prosecutor's office said on Twitter on Tuesday. 

The investigation is for alleged crimes of "genocide, aggravated homicide and serious injuries" during the anti-government demonstrations in the regions of Apurimac, La Libertad, Puno, Junin, Arequipa and Ayacucho.

It comes as Peru's Congress approved a confidence vote in the government, supporting the Prime Minister and Cabinet. 

Tuesday also marked the start of a three-day mourning period in parts of southern Peru, including Puno, after 18 people were killed on Monday in the most lethal day of protests since the ousted president Pedro Castillo was ousted by lawmakers after he illegally sought to dissolve Congress.

Since protests began in early December, at least 40 people have died in the unrest, while hundreds more have been injured.

In a statement on Tuesday, Peru's ombudsman office urged peaceful protests as well as for prosecutors to fully investigate the deaths.

Prime Minister Otarola appeared in Congress on Tuesday, asking lawmakers to approve a vote of confidence for the cabinet of President Boluarte, which is needed to lead a new government. Debate continued on the measure as of Tuesday evening.

Otarola blamed organised attackers financed by "dark" money for those killed on Monday. Beyond the deaths, another 68 civilians and 75 police officers were reported injured, according to the ombudsman.

READ MORE:Peru imposes curfew in Puno region after deadly protests

Three-day curfew 

Later on Tuesday, Otarola announced a three-day overnight curfew in Puno, aimed at quelling the violence. Footage from local media showed looting of Puno businesses on Monday night, while Juliaca's airport remained shut on Tuesday.

Protesters demand the resignation of Boluarte, the dissolution of Congress, changes to the constitution and Castillo's release.

Castillo has been ordered to remain in pre-trial detention while he is investigated for fomenting rebellion, a charge he denies. 

On Twitter, Castillo wrote that those killed for "defending the country from the coup dictatorship" will never be forgotten.

Later this week, an Inter-American Commission on Human Rights mission will visit Peru to assess the situation. The United Nations has meanwhile urged respect for human rights and offered to mediate the crisis.

READ MORE:Peru: More than a dozen dead in anti-government protests

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
