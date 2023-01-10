WORLD
Tigray rebel forces start turning over heavy weapons to Ethiopia military
Weapon handover takes place in Agulae town, around 30 km northeast of regional capital Mekelle — part of wider November 2 ceasefire deal.
The conflict created famine-like conditions, killed thousands, and displaced millions across northern Ethiopia. / AP Archive
January 10, 2023

Tigray rebel forces, who fought a two-year war against Ethiopia's federal government, have begun handing over heavy weaponry to the national army as part of an African Union-led peace process.

Tuesday's handover in the town of Agulae, around 30 kilometres northeast of the regional capital Mekelle, was overseen by a monitoring team comprising members of the two sides and a regional body, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

At the ceremony, Tigray rebel forces' representative Mulugeta Gebrechristos said the start of the disarmament would play a major role in restoring peace.

"We are operating with the belief that if we are to have peace, all things that open the door for provocation must not be there. Peace is vital for us all," Mulugeta said in a speech broadcast on Tigrai TV.

"We are all (part of) one Ethiopia. Both us and the TDF have moved from our respective defensive positions in peace, understanding and love," said Aleme Tadesse, a representative of the Ethiopian army.

READ MORE:Ethiopia police, envoys from 32 countries enter Tigray capital Mekelle

Crucial part of deal

The demobilisation of Tigray rebels is seen as central to the November 2 ceasefire agreement, alongside the restoration of services, resumption of humanitarian aid and withdrawal of Eritrean troops, who fought alongside Ethiopia's army but were not a party to the truce.

The conflict created famine-like conditions, killed thousands, and displaced millions across northern Ethiopia.

Eritrean soldiers pulled out of several major towns in Tigray late last month but have not left Tigrayan territory, according to residents.

Eritrea has declined to comment on whether troops will leave.

READ MORE:Tears and hugs as Ethiopia resumes flights to war-torn Tigray region

SOURCE:Reuters
