WORLD
1 MIN READ
UN report: World hunger on the rise, driven by the climate crisis and conflict
The world is facing a food crisis as a result a perfect storm of different causes ranging from the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and now Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Aid agencies say we are headed for a food emergency. Marco V Sánchez Cantillo from the Agrifood Economics Division of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization discusses global food insecurity, malnutrition and hunger. #FAO #Foodcrisis #Ukraine
UN report: World hunger on the rise, driven by the climate crisis and conflict
July 7, 2022
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us