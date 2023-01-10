Israeli army forces have detained 15 Palestinians in overnight raids and tore down several structures in the occupied West Bank.

The detainees were taken into Israeli custody in the cities of Bethlehem, Hebron, Ramallah, Jenin, and Nablus, the state news agency Wafa reported.

In a related development, Israeli forces demolished six Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank, according to a local committee.

In a statement, the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said two houses were brought down in Jericho and the town of Kafr al Dik in Salfit city, while four other structures were razed in Anata town, northeast of Jerusalem.

Israel widely uses the pretext of lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes, especially in Area C of the occupied West Bank, which constitutes around 60 percent of its space.

READ MORE:2022 in review: Palestinians under growing Israeli aggression and expansion

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions – Area A, B, and C.

Area C is under Israel’s administrative and security control until a final status agreement is reached with the Palestinians.

READ MORE:Israel revokes Palestine's FM's travel permit over UN court move