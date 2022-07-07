Extreme weather, droughts, heatwaves felt around the world

Heatwaves are predicted to sweep through northern China in the next two weeks, with more than 250 million people in the path of temperatures soaring up to 40 degrees Celsius. Scientists are expecting unusual heat in most of the northern hemisphere. Elias Symeonakis from the Manchester Metropolitan University explains how common these events are. #Climatechange #Heatwaves #China