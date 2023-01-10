TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish minister calls for enhanced tech ties with Silicon Valley companies
Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank visited Google and Tesla plants in California and saw business opportunities with the US.
Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank (right) in front of Google's headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, on January 9, 2023. / AA
January 10, 2023

Türkiye's Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank has called on Turkish companies to bolster ties with the US in the field of science and technology during a trip to the Silicon Valley tech hub in California.

During the tour on Monday, the minister visited the factory of electric car manufacturer Tesla, Google's headquarters and Stanford University's Canary Center for Early Cancer Detection.

He also stressed on creating business ties with US companies on research conducted by Turkish scientists.

Varank said that the Turkish government is in talks with American companies and authorities to enable Turkish firms to operate in US laboratories.

"We will implement programmes that will accelerate relations between Türkiye and the US in both scientific and entrepreneurial areas in the coming period," Varank told representatives of start-ups and the media at CES 2023 on Monday.

Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, is the world's most attractive and influential tech show bringing the latest technologies, global innovators and innovators together for potential business deals.

READ MORE:TechnoHub: Türkiye aims to put all technology ecosystem 'under single roof'

Meeting with science executives

Varank held meetings and exchanged views with Tesla executives in the car maker’s factory in Fremont, California. He noted that Türkiye’s domestically produced smart mobility systems, including the electric car Togg, have excited Tesla executives. 

The minister also paid a visit to Google and held meetings with the tech giant’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) team and Turkish executives there. 

“It was a productive meeting. In fact, we had an inspiring consultation on how we can apply those solutions developed by them in Türkiye, especially for the automotive industry,” Varank said.

The Turkish minister later held talks with professors of the Interim Division Chief and Director Utkan Demirci and assistant professor Gozde Durmus at Stanford University’s Canary Center for Early Cancer Detection.

READ MORE: An inside view of Türkiye’s tech fest, where finest scientific minds meet

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
