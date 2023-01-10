WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye to host Russian, Ukrainian rights commissioners
Human rights commissioners from Russia and Ukraine are set to meet on January 12-14 during an international forum in Türkiye.
Russia and Ukraine were holding talks about an exchange of civilians. / AP Archive
January 10, 2023

Russian and Ukrainian commissioners for human rights are planning to hold a meeting in Türkiye on January 12-14, a Russian official said.

Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia's commissioner for human rights, told reporters in Moscow on Tuesday that she will visit Türkiye for a forum.

She said scores of experts from many nations will attend the forum in Türkiye, adding that they are planning to meet the Ukrainian side.

"I confirm that I’m planning to hold this meeting. There will be a major forum on the territory of Türkiye that the Turkish commissioner is organising," revealed Moskalkova.

"We're exploring the prospect of a meeting as well as the potential primary agenda of our conversations," she further said.

Dmitro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament commissioner for human rights, also announced that a meeting with the Russian side is planned in Türkiye.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
