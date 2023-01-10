WORLD
3 MIN READ
India demolishes cracked buildings in sinking Himalayan town
Authorities are carrying out a demolishing campaign for the cracked houses in the Joshimath region that is a spotlight for Hindu and Sikh shrines.
India demolishes cracked buildings in sinking Himalayan town
Joshimath is a gateway to Hindu and Sikh shrines and is popular with tourists looking to trek parts of the Himalayas. / AFP
January 10, 2023

Indian authorities will demolish some buildings in a northern Himalayan town near the China border after evacuating families in the past few days, an official said, as hundreds of houses developed cracks in the area popular with pilgrims.

Experts and residents have long warned that large-scale construction work in and around Joshimath town, including for power projects built by companies like state-run NTPC, could lead to land subsidence.

NTPC, India's largest power producer, says its tunnelling and other work is not responsible for the cracks in the town of about 17,000 people.

Joshimath is a gateway to Hindu and Sikh shrines and is popular with tourists looking to trek parts of the Himalayas.

Government officials in the area said they found cracks in at least 500 houses in the town and steps are being taken to provide all assistance to the affected people.

Noted Indian geologist Kalachand Sain, who is also Director of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Uttarakhand, told Anadolu Agency that subsidence - the sinking of the land - began a long time back and it is still happening. He cited multiple reasons for the present situation.

“The Joshimath area is already tectonically unstable because the region is lying in seismic zone 5. If you look at the landslide susceptibility and vulnerability of this region, it is also very high. If you look at its geology, it is already vulnerable,” he said, adding the town of Joshimath was built over the debris of an old landslide.

READ MORE: India bulldozes homes of Muslim families amid anger over anti-Islam remarks

He said there has been a lot of sub-surface activity happening in the area and the surface pressure has increased due to “human activities and development activities.”

“The high stress accumulated is now getting released in the form of cracks and other ways.”

Uttarakhand, in the western Himalayas, is prone to flash floods and landslides. Floods in June 2013 triggered by heavy monsoon rains killed nearly 6,000 people.

In 2021, a flash flood rushed through a valley in Uttarakhand state, damaging dam project sites and killing over 200 people.

In 2013, a glacial lake outburst flood resulted in the country's worst natural disaster since a tsunami in 2004 that killed 5,700 people.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us