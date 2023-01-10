WORLD
2 MIN READ
Peru: More than a dozen dead in anti-government protests
Deadly clashes in Juliaca began early last month when former President Pedro Castillo was ousted.
Peru: More than a dozen dead in anti-government protests
Demonstrations against new President Dina Boluarte resumed last Wednesday in Juliaca / AFP
January 10, 2023

At least 17 people were killed in clashes with police in southern Peru, the country's human rights office said, the deadliest day so far of protests demanding early elections and the release of jailed former president Pedro Castillo.

The clashes began on Monday in Juliaca, a city near the banks of Lake Titicaca in southern Peru's Puno region, and left 68 people injured, Henry Rebaza, a Puno health ministry official, told the local media.

The dead included at least two teenagers, according to the ministry.

Demonstrations against new President Dina Boluarte resumed last Wednesday in Juliaca, near the border with Bolivia after having subsided during the Christmas break.

Castillo was ousted and arrested on December 7 after attempting to dissolve Congress and rule by decree in an effort to avoid impeachment over allegations of corruption. 

His removal from office sparked days of nationwide violent protests which have left more than 40 people dead, according to the country's Ombudsman's Office.

READ MORE: Peru protesters clash with police in airport takeover bid

The agency has urged the Prosecutor's Office to carry out a prompt investigation to clarify the deaths that took place amid clashes between security forces and protesters attempting to seize control of Juliaca’s airport.

President Boluarte issued a statement saying she had already proposed to bring elections forward in Congress. 

"It is not clear what you are asking for,” she said. “The only thing that was in my power was the advancement of elections, and I have already proposed it."

READ MORE: Anti-Boluarte protests resume in Peru

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us