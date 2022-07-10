Where did it go wrong for Johnson?

Boris Johnson's ability to connect with an electorate with which he had little in common, made him a vote winning machine. His ability to swat aside scandals that would have taken down other politicians -- was appealing to his colleagues. But after winning a huge parliamentary majority three years ago, the toxicity of his leadership finally became too much for his colleagues to bear. GUESTS: Ivor Gaber Professor of ­Political Journalism at the University of ­Sussex Rob Wilson Former Conservative MP Lord Clive Soley Former Labour MP