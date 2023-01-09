WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iranian President Raisi’s first official visit to Türkiye being 'finalised'
Experts believe the upcoming meeting will serve as a follow-up to Turkish President Erdogan's visit to Tehran last year and allow the two sides to bolster bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
Iranian President Raisi’s first official visit to Türkiye being 'finalised'
The issues likely to be discussed include Syria, Afghanistan, Caucasus, and threats posed by terrorist groups to the two countries, according to sources. / AA Archive
January 9, 2023

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is slated to visit Türkiye as well as Syria, a foreign ministry spokesperson has said, adding that the plans are being finalised.

Addressing a weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday, Nasser Kanaani said the plans for Raisi’s first visit to Türkiye since taking the office two years ago are currently “being finalised.”

It comes after Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin was quoted as saying last week that the Iranian president will visit Ankara “in the next few weeks.”

He said the planned visit was postponed due to “certain reasons,” adding that the protocols are being discussed between the two sides, and the visit will take place in the coming weeks.

Kalin, however, stopped short of specifying the time of the visit.

The issues likely to be discussed include Syria, Afghanistan, Caucasus, and threats posed by terrorist groups to the two countries, according to sources.

READ MORE:Türkiye, Iran need to fight against terror groups in solidarity: Erdogan

Türkiye - Iran ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi last met on the sidelines of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan last September.

The leaders reviewed agreements reached between the two sides during Erdogan’s visit to Tehran in July 2022 and stressed speeding up the implementation of those agreements.

The Turkish leader’s July visit to Tehran was hailed by Raisi as an “important turning point” in improving the level of cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

During the visit, the two countries signed eight memorandums of understanding in political, economic, sports and cultural fields after extensive bilateral talks.

Besides bilateral talks, Recep Tayyip Erdogan also participated in trilateral talks with Ebrahim Raisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Astana format on Syria during the visit.

READ MORE: Erdogan meets Raisi in Tehran to discuss bilateral, regional issues

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us