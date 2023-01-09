Brazilian authorities begun investigating the attack on democratic institutions in a failed attempt by former president Jair Bolsonaro's supporters to overthrow President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva week-old government.

In a tweet on Monday, the police said at least 300 people had been detained in the capital, Brasilia, after the rampage by Bolsonaro's supporters who refuse to accept his election defeat.

Here are the reactions from leaders across the world:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan:

"We condemn the violence against Brazilian President Lula, who legitimately assumed the presidency after the recent elections.

"We believe that these actions, including the assault on Parliament, the Presidential Palace and the Supreme Federal Court, have no place in a democracy."

Turkish Foreign Ministry:

"We condemn the acts of violence against the Government led by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Congress and the Constitutional Court in Brazil. It is important to respect the results of elections and the democratic processes that reflect the will of the people in the country.”

China Foreign Ministry:

China has said it "firmly opposes the violent attack" on the government buildings in Brasilia.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin added Beijing "supports the measures taken by the Brazilian government to calm the situation, restore social order and safeguard national stability."

US President Joe Biden:

"I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres:

"I condemn today's assault on Brazil's democratic institutions. The will of the Brazilian people and the country's institutions must be respected. I am confident that it will be so. Brazil is a great democratic country."

EU Council President Charles Michel:

"My absolute condemnation of the assault on the democratic institutions of Brazil.Full support for President @LulaOficial Da Silva, democratically elected by millions of Brazilians through fair and free elections."

EU Foreign Policy Chief Joseph Borrell:

"Appalled by the acts of violence and illegal occupation of Brasilia's government quarter by violent extremists today. Full support to Lula and his government, to Congress and to the Federal Supreme Court. Brazilian democracy will prevail over violence and extremism."

French President Emmanuel Macron:

"The will of the Brazilian people and the democratic institutions must be respected! President @LulaOficial can count on France's unwavering support."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz:

"The violent attacks on democratic institutions are an attack on democracy that cannot be tolerated," said Scholz in a tweet, adding that Germany stood behind Brazil's current president, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni:

"What is happening in Brazil cannot leave us indifferent. The images of the irruption into institutional offices are unacceptable and incompatible with any form of democratic dissent. A return to normality is urgently needed and we express solidarity with Brazilian institutions.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly:

"The violent attempts to undermine democracy in Brazil are unjustifiable. President @LulaOficial and the government of Brazil have the full support of the UK."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez:

"All my support to President @LulaOficial and to the free and democratically elected institutions of the Brazilian people. We categorically condemn the assault on the Brazilian Congress and make a call for the immediate return to democratic normality."

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares also added that said the Bolsonaro supporters had followed a pattern that was "practically identical" to that of the Trump supporters who stormed the US capitol two years ago.

"There are traces of Trumpism in what happened with stirred-up far-right activists entering Congress," Albares said.

Portugese Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho:

"Without a doubt, former president Bolsonaro has responsibility. His voice is heard by these anti-democratic demonstrators. It would be very important if he had a message of condemnation in the face of the disorder that is currently happening in Brasilia."

Pope Francis:

Pope Francis condemned the "weakening of democracy" in the Americas, citing the storming of government buildings in Brazil in his yearly New Year's address to ambassadors.

"I am thinking of these last few hours in Brazil," he said, in a line that was not included in the pre-released text.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov:

The Kremlin has said it backed Brazil's newly inaugurated leftwing president.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the actions of the instigators of the riots and we fully support Brazil's President Lula da Silva," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Canadian President Justin Trudeau:

"Respecting the democratic will of the people is paramount in any democracy – including Brazil. Canada strongly condemns the violent behaviour on display there today, and we reaffirm our support for President."

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador:

"The coup attempt by the Brazilian conservatives urged on by the leadership of oligarchic power, their spokespersons and fanatics, is reprehensible and undemocratic. Lula is not alone, he has the support of the progressive forces of his country, Mexico, the American continent and the world."

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez:

"I want to express my rejection of what is happening in Brasilia. Mine and the Argentine people's unconditional support for @LulaOficial in the face of this attempted coup he is facing."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro:

"We categorically reject the violence generated by Bolsonaro's neo-fascist groups which have assaulted Brazil's democratic institutions. Our support for @LulaOficial and the Brazilian people who will surely mobilize in defense of peace and their president."

Colombian President Gustavo Petro:

"All my solidarity to @LulaOficial and the people of Brazil. Fascism has decided to stage a coup. ... It is urgent for the OAS (Organization of American States) to meet if it wants to continue to live as an institution."

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel:

"We energetically condemn the violent and undemocratic acts in Brazil aimed at creating chaos and disrespecting the popular will which resulted in the election of President Lula."

Chilean President Gabriel Boric:

"The Brazilian government has our full support in the face of this cowardly and vile attack on democracy."

Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso:

"I condemn the actions of disrespect and vandalism perpetrated against democratic institutions in Brasilia, they attack democratic order and citizen security. I express my and my government's backing for the legal regime of @LulaOficial."

Bolivian President Luis Arce:

"We strongly condemn the assault on the Brazilian Congress, Palace and Supreme Court by anti-democratic groups. Fascists will always seek to take by force what they failed to achieve at the ballot box. Our solidarity with the Brazilian people and the president @LulaOficial."

Paraguayan President Marito Abdo:

"We are concerned about what is happening in Brazil. The path should always be respect for institutions, democracy, freedom and non-violence."

Uruguay's Foreign Ministry:

"Uruguay condemns the episodes of violence against the institutions in Brazil and calls for respect for the rule of law, democracy and its government."

Peru's Foreign Ministry:

"The government of Peru energetically condemns the assault on the headquarters of congress, the presidency and the supreme court of Brazil and any attempt to disregard the legitimacy of the October 2022 elections. Our solidarity with President Lula and Brazilian democracy."

Costa Rican Presidency:

"The Government of Costa Rica regrets the attack on democracy in Brazil and calls for respect for the constitutional order of that country. We support the President @LulaOficial."

