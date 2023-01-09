BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
40% of German companies fear economy will shrink in 2023: survey
The Cologne-based German Economic Institute says businesses expect production disruptions despite the cooling of gas prices affected by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
40% of German companies fear economy will shrink in 2023: survey
The picture is barely brighter in the German industry, where 39 percent of surveyed companies forecast a decline, driven by a cautious assessment in the consumer and basic industries. / Reuters Archive
January 9, 2023

Four out of ten German companies expect business to shrink in 2023, a survey by the German Economic Institute (IW) has shown, blaming high energy costs, supply chain issues and the continuing conflict in Ukraine.

"The risk of a gas shortage in the 2022/23 winter season is no longer as present as it was in the summer of 2022, and energy prices have also retreated since then. However, they remain at a high level and production disruptions cannot be ruled out," the IW said on Monday in the survey seen by the Reuters news agency.

"Moreover, it will only become clear in the course of 2023 how extensive gas and energy supply can be built up for the next winter and the extent of any possible disruptions that could occur in 2023," added the survey report by the German Economic Institute.

The survey of around 2,500 companies showed that about a third of companies expect output to stagnate, and the remaining quarter predicts business will grow.

Germany's economy, Europe's largest, is forecast to shrink by 0.3 percent next year, the most among G7 nations, according to the International Monetary Fund, hit by a sudden halt of gas flows from Russia, its former main supplier, since the start of the Ukraine war.

The outlook is particularly bleak in the German construction sector, where more than half of the companies surveyed by IW expect a decline in production and just 15 percent anticipate more business.

The picture is barely brighter in industry, where 39 percent of surveyed companies forecast a decline, driven by a cautious assessment in the consumer and basic industries.

READ MORE:Germany's industrial orders crash as foreign demands drop

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us