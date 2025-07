Thor: Love and Thunder | The Cinema of Frank Tashlin | Portraits with Words

On this episode of Showcase, watch: Thor: Love and Thunder 00:02 Guest: Kayleigh Donaldson, Pop Culture Writer and Critic Harumichi Shibasaki 09:56 James Cook 12:30 Brooklyn Recreated 15:08 Frank Tashlin 17:36 Digital Art Heist 20:39 Fusion of Sensen 23:00