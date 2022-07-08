How did Boris Johnson’s winning streak come to an end?

Before resigning on Thursday, Boris Johnson had managed to survive a series of scandals throughout his tenure as UK prime minister. The Conservative Party kept him in the top job because they believed he was a sure-fire vote winner. But Nigel Nelson, political editor at the Sunday Mirror, explains how recent events and by-election results put that into question and led to his downfall. #ConservativeParty #BorisJohnson #UK