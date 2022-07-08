July 8, 2022
Why does Boris Johnson want to remain in office after his resignation?
Boris Johnson has announced he’s stepping down as prime minister of the UK. In his resignation speech delivered from Downing Street, he acknowledged he’d lost support, but said he would remain in the post until a new leader is found. Connal Parr from Northumbria University discusses what comes next for Johnson. #BorisJohnson #ConservativeParty #UKPM
