Greece ordered pay more than $335,000 over migrant deaths
Greece has been ordered to pay more than $335,000 over the sinking of a migrant boat in 2014. Eleven people died in the Aegean Sea after a Greek coast guard vessel attempted to push their boat back toward Turkish waters. The European Court of Human Rights ruled that Athens had committed several violations in the incident. Mark Meirowitz from State University of New York Maritime College talks to TRT World about this landmark case. #Greece #pushbacks #refugees
July 8, 2022
