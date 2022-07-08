Mandate to keep Bab al-Hawa corridor expires on July 10

The UN Security Council will meet on Friday to vote on whether to keep open the last remaining humanitarian aid corridor in Syria. The mandate to continue using the Bab al-Hawa crossing between Idlib province and Türkiye expires on Sunday. William Lawrence, a professor of political science and international affairs at American University in Washington, unpacks what’s at stake in this crucial Security Council vote. #UNSC #BabalHawa #Syria