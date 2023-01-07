WORLD
4 MIN READ
Leaders of Colombia, Venezuela meet as 'sister nations' improve ties
"We had a comprehensive and very fruitful meeting," says Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro after talks with Colombia's Gustavo Petro in Caracas.
Leaders of Colombia, Venezuela meet as 'sister nations' improve ties
Reestablishing ties with Venezuela''s Maduro (R) was one of Petro's first moves as Colombia's president. / AFP
January 7, 2023

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has travelled to Venezuela and met his counterpart Nicolas Maduro, their second face-to-face after a years-long diplomatic freeze.

Petro's trip on Saturday  came just days after the final reopening of the South American neighbours' shared border, closed in a spat over Maduro's disputed 2018 reelection.

Colombia's first-ever leftist president arrived in Caracas around lunchtime, according to the country's ambassador in Venezuela Armando Benedetti.

He was received by Maduro at the presidential palace for a meeting whose purpose Benedetti described as "continuing to work for a shared agenda between two sister nations."

The two leaders held talks for about three hours.

"We had a comprehensive and very fruitful meeting," Maduro tweeted after the meeting.

"We have a clear path of shared work that will continue to give positive results for our countries, in different areas. Long live the union between Colombia and Venezuela!" Maduro said in his message, which Petro later shared on his own Twitter account.

Petro shook hands with Maduro and left the palace without speaking to the media.

It is the leaders' second meeting since Petro took power from Ivan Duque last August and the official resumption of diplomatic ties a month later.

Petro also visited Maduro on November 1, when he called for Venezuela to be brought back into a regional trade alliance and human rights system.

READ MORE:Colombia, Venezuela open key bridge as diplomatic ties reestablished

Thaw in ties 

Venezuela severed diplomatic relations with its neighbour in 2019 after increasingly strained ties with Petro's predecessors Juan Manuel Santos and conservative Duque — who Maduro accused of orchestrating plans to assassinate him.

The final straw came when Duque backed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido — recognised by dozens of countries as the victor in 2018 elections claimed by Maduro.

Reestablishing ties with Venezuela was one of Petro's first moves as president.

On January 2, the countries reopened the last stretch of their shared 2,200-kilometre border partially closed seven years ago and then completely blocked in 2019.

The meeting also comes just days after Petro announced a ceasefire agreement with Colombia's last recognized guerrilla group, the ELN, only to have the combatants deny any such deal existed.

Venezuela is a guarantor of ongoing negotiations between the Colombian government and ELN in Petro's quest for "total peace" in a country that has seen decades of civil conflict.

Petro will on Monday meet another fellow leftist leader, Chile's Gabriel Boric, on a visit to that country.

READ MORE:Venezuela to completely reopen land border with Colombia

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us