Turkish Consulate in France attacked with Molotov cocktails
French authorities launched an investigation into the attack by some six people who wore masks and threw Molotov cocktails at the consulate's building, according the Turkish Consul General in Marseille.
There were no injuries or damage from the attack, according to the Turkish Consul General in Marseille Arda Ulutas. / AA Archive
January 7, 2023

Türkiye's Consulate General in Marseille has been attacked with Molotov cocktails by unidentified people.

The Turkish Consul General in Marseille Arda Ulutas told Anadolu Agency on Saturday that about six people wearing masks threw Molotov cocktails at the consulate's building on Friday. 

Ulutas said French police quickly arrived at the scene after the security personnel pressed the alarm button.

French authorities launched an investigation into the attack.

"Luckily, there were no injuries, no material damage," noted Ulutas, adding that they have filed a complaint and are in contact with the Marseille police.

