July 8, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe assassinated
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has died in hospital after being shot two times during a campaign stop. Investigators have detained a suspect who was reportedly ‘dissatisfied’ with the politician. Nancy Snow, a former Abe Fellow and Fulbright professor, looks back on the legacy of Japan’s longest-serving prime minister. #ShinzoAbe #assasination #Japan
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe assassinated
Explore