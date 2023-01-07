WORLD
3 MIN READ
Western Australia in grip of 'devastating' flood emergency
"These floods are having a devastating impact, many of these communities ... are communities that do it tough, and the resources simply aren't there on the ground," Australian PM said.
Western Australia in grip of 'devastating' flood emergency
The nation's weather forecaster said severe weather was no longer occurring in the state but that "the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary". / AA Archive
January 7, 2023

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said his government was ready to provide support to residents of Western Australia state as record-breaking floods isolated far-flung communities there.

Albanese said on Saturday that his Labor government was "working constructively" with the Western Australia government on the crisis in the sparsely populated region that also includes the resort town of Broome.

"These floods are having a devastating impact, many of these communities ... are communities that do it tough, and the resources simply aren't there on the ground," Albanese told reporters in the city of Geelong, in Victoria state.

"My government stands ready to provide whatever support is requested."

Western Australia emergency authorities said Australian Defence Force aircraft were being used to assist flood-hit communities, and Chinook helicopters were en-route to help relocated impacted residents.

The nation's weather forecaster said severe weather was no longer occurring in the state but that "the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary".

READ MORE:'Relentless rain': Eastern Australia under flood warning

Ongoing flood crises

The crisis in the Kimberley - an area almost three times the size of the United Kingdom - was sparked this week by severe weather system Ellie, a former tropical cyclone that brought heavy rain to the vast region.

Among the worst-hit locations was Fitzroy Crossing, a town of around 1,300 people where supplies were being airlifted in due to the flooding, which authorities have said is the state's worst on record.

The emergency in the country's far northwest comes after frequent flooding in Australia's east over the last two years due to a multi-year La Nina weather event, typically associated with increased rainfall. Some regions have endured four major flood crises since last year.

READ MORE:'Wall of water': Worst floods in seven decades hit southeastern Australia

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us