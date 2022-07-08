WORLD
Libya Engulfed in Chaos
Chaos engulfs Libya as thousands take to the streets against continuing power cuts, rising prices and the failure of politicians to set an election date. Last week, protesters stormed parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk, before setting it on fire. The turmoil is being made worse by the continuing blockade of Libya's oil sector by rival political factions, starving the country of fuel and export earnings. But most of the growing frustration in Libya is centred on the months of political deadlock paralyzing the country. Libya was set to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in December last year. The vote was meant to cap a UN-led peace process that ended years of heavy fighting between the country's UN backed-government in Tripoli, against illegal militias centered in the east. But the election never took place, due to disagreements over the elections legality and who would be eligible to run. Fears are now growing that the country could see a return to the violence last seen in 2020, when warlord Khalifa Haftar launched a brutal campaign to take Tripoli. Guests: Noamane Cherkaoui Analyst at Policy Centre for the New South Ahmed Sewehli Political Analyst
July 8, 2022
