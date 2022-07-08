BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
British PM Boris Johnson resigns as nation faces cost-of-living crisis
The UK business lobby says the political vacuum caused by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation needs to be filled, as Britain struggles to deal with a cost of living crisis. The Confederation of British Industry is calling for stability, after Johnson announced he was stepping down in the wake of the mass resignation of fellow Conservative Party MPs and ministers. The search is now on now for Boris Johnson's successor, who'll be inheriting the reins of power in a country facing its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. From the Brexit referendum to the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson's time in the top job will certainly be remembered. He was known for his gaffes and blunders that became part of his brand. Simon McGregor Wood takes a look at how we got to this point. For more, we spoke to economist Vicky Pryce, who is a board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research in London. #BorisJohnson #BorisResigns #UKEconomy
British PM Boris Johnson resigns as nation faces cost-of-living crisis
July 8, 2022
Explore
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Trump defends Bondi amid MAGA backlash over Epstein files
North Korea offers full support to Russia on Ukraine: Kim Jong-un
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us