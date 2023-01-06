TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Armenia start direct air cargo trade
The development comes as the two countries continue to hold normalisation talks that began last year.
Türkiye, Armenia start direct air cargo trade
The direct air cargo trade began on January 1, the sources said on Friday. / AA
January 6, 2023

Türkiye and Armenia have lifted barriers and begun direct air cargo amid normalisation talks between the special representatives of both countries, diplomatic sources said.

The direct air cargo trade began on January 1, the sources said on Friday.

The decision was disclosed to the Turkish exporters' associations by the Turkish Trade Ministry, the sources added.

After years of hostilities, Ankara and Yerevan resolved to mend ties. 

Last January, the first round of normalisation talks was held in Moscow, and both parties agreed to continue negotiations "without any preconditions." 

Two more rounds of negotiations were then held in February and May.

On February 2, 2022, the two countries resumed commercial flights after a two-year hiatus.

A historic bilateral meeting also took place between the foreign ministers of Türkiye and Armenia on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on March 12.

READ MORE:Türkiye offers Armenia to host normalisation talks in Yerevan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us