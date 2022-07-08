South Africa's sick bear the brunt of electricity shortfall

At the best of times, South Africa's power producer Eskom can meet about 87% of the nation's electricity needs. But recent strike action has worsened its capabilities. While this week saw the worker's demands met, the power shortfall persists and the brunt is being felt by the most vulnerable. Naledi Moleo reports from Johannesburg.