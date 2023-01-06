WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app in the world, has introduced a new feature to enable users to bypass attempts by governments to curb their reach to its services.

In September, the company stated on Twitter that it is working on protecting its users' rights to access private messaging and keeping its service running for Iranian users in the face of the government's efforts to block the app. To this end, the company just stated in a new blog post that it is “launching proxy support for WhatsApp users all over the world."

“We’re putting the power into people’s hands to maintain access to WhatsApp if their connection is blocked or disrupted,” it added with further guidelines for users to create their own proxy server.

WhatsApp said that proxy support in the app is now officially available for users of the latest version. This provides an alternative way to connect with the app even if the internet is disrupted or blocked by shutdowns.

Users in countries such as Iran and Syria have earlier used virtual private network (VPN) services to navigate internet censorship.

A proxy server is an intermediary between users and web services and acts as a web filter that allows netizens to circumvent restrictions and censorship.

The messaging service said, "In case these shutdowns continue, we hope this solution helps people wherever there is a need for secure and reliable communication."

Connecting through the proxy will not affect WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, and the content won't be “visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp, or Meta,” the company added. However, privacy experts have also accused it of sharing specific user data with other Meta companies.

Users are wary of trusting WhatsApp, saying the app operates under Meta cloud and its corporate sister Facebook, which has a bad reputation for moderating control and being misused by malicious actors.

This feature's announcement comes after the Iranian authorities curtailed access to both Instagram and WhatsApp last year, in the face of demonstrations following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in police custody.

As these situations happen in different places around the world, the company emphasized that they are working to make sure “internet shutdowns never occur” and people are not denied human rights and cut off from receiving urgent help.

"We continue to fight for your right to communicate freely and privately." WhatsApp wrote on Twitter.

"Now, when connecting to WhatsApp directly is not possible, you can stay connected around the world through a server set up by volunteers and organizations dedicated to helping others communicate freely," it added.

Is it possible, though?

Earlier in 2021, WhatsApp filed a lawsuit in India's High Court in New Delhi, arguing that the BJP government's IT policies were unconstitutional in light of protecting the traceability of private messages, violating the fundamental right to privacy.

The new regulations required internet platforms to erase content authorities deemed to be unlawful and to abide by police investigations, including identifying the originators of "mischievous information."

However, WhatsApp argued that it would not lower its security for any government and continue protecting the privacy of people’s personal messages.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in response, said that the government is committed to ensuring the right to privacy but that it is not an absolute right and comes with "reasonable restrictions."

The lawsuit is part of a struggle between some of the world’s biggest technology companies and governments grappling with disinformation, hate speech, and other troubles.

In 2019, Singapore's parliament enacted a robust "anti-fake news" law requiring technology platforms to issue corrections of false information if the authorities order them to do so, or face hefty fines, despite complaints from global technology giants, universities, and media outlets over freedom of speech and power abuse.

Britain also passed a bill to which tech companies could also face heavy fines if they failed to prevent the spread of illegal and harmful content. According to the UK online harms bill, social media platforms that hosted user-generated content or enable online communication would be compelled to remove and restrict the dissemination of materials that promote child sex abuse, terrorism, or suicide, emphasizing further measures in protecting kids from pornography, bullying, and grooming.

Even though the ‘legal but harmful’ clauses in the Online Safety bill was removed in November 2022, due to controversies created around it, the child protection element of the bill is still secured.