Saudi hosts biggest Hajj pilgrimage since COVID-19

After a two-year hiatus, Muslims from all over the world are once again welcome to visit the religion's most important holy site. This year's Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca will be the biggest since the coronavirus pandemic began. And businesses in the area are eager to cash in on the flood of visitors. Rumeysa Codar has more. #SaudiArabia #Hajj #EidalAdha