WORLD
1 MIN READ
Playback: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson Resigns
Here on #Playback, we bring you up to date with the biggest and best stories of the week. Stay tuned as we dive into global events around the world. This week we begin in London, where Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned. But he plans to stay in power until his successor is chosen. We take a look at what that means for the UK government.   And in the US, there was yet another mass shooting, this time at a 4th of July parade in Chicago. Seven people were killed and dozens more wounded.   We also examine the cost of Russia's attack on Ukraine as Kiev pleads with international donors to help rebuild the war-torn country.   Finally, we’re on the ground in Gaza and Pakistan to see the impact of rising food prices as Muslims celebrate the festive period of Eid al-Adha
Playback: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson Resigns
July 9, 2022
Explore
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Trump defends Bondi amid MAGA backlash over Epstein files
North Korea offers full support to Russia on Ukraine: Kim Jong-un
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us