How will former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe be remembered ?

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been assassinated at a political campaign event. The current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says he's 'lost for words' following the assassination and called it an 'irreplaceable loss'. Bill Emmott from University of Tokyo discusses his legacy and what he will be remembered for. #ShinzoAbe #Abenomics #Japan