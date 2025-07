Father of July 15 martyr recounts night of ‘pride and pain’

“One of my sons is a martyr and the other, a veteran.” Six years on, Ihsan Ayanoglu, a survivor of the July 15 defeated coup, recalls what happened on the night of defiance. 251 people were killed and 2,734 others injured in the FETO terror organisation’s orchestrated coup attempt. #FETO #July15