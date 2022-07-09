July 9, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa flees as protesters break into his residence
Sri Lanka's prime minister has agreed to step down following demands by parliamentary leaders. Earlier on Saturday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his presidential palace as protesters breached heavy security and stormed it. The economic crisis in Sri Lanka has drawn huge crowds to the capital to protest the government's mismanagement of its foreign currency reserves.
Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa flees as protesters break into his residence
Explore