After an upcoming foreign ministers meeting, the leaders of Russia, Türkiye, and Syria may also meet to discuss peace and stability in Syria, depending on developments, the Turkish president has said.

"Depending on the developments, we may come together as the Russian, Turkish, and Syrian leaders. So, our aim is to establish peace and stability in the region," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, addressing his Justice and Development (AK) Party's extended provincial heads meeting in Ankara, on Thursday.

Turkish, Russian, and Syrian regime's defence ministers and intelligence chiefs came together in Moscow, he said, adding that "hopefully, the foreign ministers will come together in a trilateral format."

On December 28, the Turkish, Russian, and Syrian defence ministers met in Moscow to discuss counterterrorism efforts in Syria, and they agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and in the wider region.

The meeting tackled the Syria crisis, the refugee issue, and joint counter-terrorism efforts against all terror groups in Syria.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a second meeting could take place in mid-January.

Earlier today, in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Erdogan called for concrete steps to clear northern Syria of the PKK/PYD/YPG terror group.

"The concrete steps should now be taken to clear PKK/PYD/YPG terror group especially from Tel Rifaat, Manbij in northern Syria, near Türkiye's border," Erdogan told Putin, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Gas hub

Türkiye is strengthening the infrastructure to turn the country into a gas hub and will be completing a roadmap "as soon as possible," Erdogan told Putin in Thursday's phone call.

He also said that the calls for peace and negotiations between Moscow and Kiev should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire for a fair solution.

On other hand, the Kremlin said that Putin "acknowledged the destructive role of the West, pumping weapons into Kiev, providing information and guidance".

He said that Russia was ready for a dialogue on Ukraine, but that Kiev must fulfil the previously announced requirements and take into account "new territorial realities".

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

