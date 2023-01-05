WORLD
Israel releases Palestinian inmate after 40 years in jail
Palestinian National Liberation Movement member Karim Younis was arrested on January 6, 1983 in northern Israel.
Israel releases Palestinian inmate after 40 years in jail
Younis is one of 26 Palestinian inmates detained by Israel in the 1990s before the signing of the Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization in 1993. / AA Archive
January 5, 2023

Israeli authorities have released a Palestinian prisoner after 40 years in jail, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

Karim Younis from the town of Ara in northern Israel was arrested on January 6, 1983, and was sentenced to life, which was later set for 40 years.

He was charged with being a member of the then-banned Fatah movement, also known as Palestinian National Liberation Movement, at the time and with “possession of weapons" and "killing an Israeli soldier".

Younis is a member of the Central Committee of Fatah led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

During his detention, he authored two books in Arabic –one in 1990 called The Political Reality in Israel, and the other in 1993 titled The Ideological Struggle and Settlement.

READ MORE:Israel unveils plan to clip Supreme Court's powers; opposition cries 'coup'

READ MORE:UNSC to discuss troublemaker Israel minister's visit to Palestine's Al Aqsa

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
