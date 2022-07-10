July 10, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia vetoes extension of UN aid into Syria from Türkiye
Since 20-14, the Bab al Hawa crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border has been the only means of getting humanitarian aid into northern Syria's Idlib province, without interference from the regime. However, the mandate keeping it open is set to expire on Sunday, with many fearing that disagreement between Russia and Western nations will lead to its closure.
Russia vetoes extension of UN aid into Syria from Türkiye
Explore