Eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home, authorities said.

They were found when police did a welfare check at the residence, according to a news release from city officials in Enoch on Wednesday.

It doesn't provide any information about what happened or the motive.

"Each appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds," a joint statement from Enoch City Council Members said. The investigation is underway, the statement added.

The city of about 8,000 people is located about 245 miles (394 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

Iron County School District officials said in a letter sent to parents that the five children attended schools in the district.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox offered condolences in a tweet on Wednesday night.

