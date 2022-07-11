July 11, 2022
How likely is it that Donald Trump will be re-elected?
New revelations about former US President Donald Trump's fight to overturn the 2020 election result have exposed his growing political vulnerabilities, as he eyes another presidential bid. What are his challenges and will the new allegations hurt his prospects. Joe Siracusa from Curtin University discusses the possibility of a Donald Trump comeback. #donaldtrump #republican #biden
