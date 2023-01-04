Türkiye and Russia may establish joint patrols in northern Syria as part of a new security arrangement, according to the Turkish national defence minister.

Speaking to a group of reporters at the Turkish parliament, Hulusi Akar commented on Wednesday on Türkiye's recent tripartite meeting with Syria and Russia in Moscow.

"Our goal is the defence of our country and nation. For this, the fight against terrorism is a very important element," he said.

Noting Türkiye's successes in its counterterror efforts, Akar said that he told his counterparts at the tripartite meeting in Moscow that it is not possible for Türkiye to accept more refugees.

Akar expressed hope that the tripartite talks will continue “reasonably, logically and successfully.”

Akar was quoted by Anadolu Agency as saying that Türkiye would not make any decision that may cause trouble for the Syrian people, adding that Ankara’s "position must be known by all parties and treated accordingly."

A new meeting between top officials of Türkiye, Russia and Syria to discuss the matter is likely soon, according to reports.

Last week, Moscow hosted a meeting between top Turkish defence and intelligence officials and their Syrian counterparts in a sign of normalisation between Ankara and Damascus.

It was the first high-level contact between Türkiye and Syria since the start of Syrian civil war in 2011.

Akar as well as the head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Hakan Fidan, met with Syrian regime's defence minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas and intelligence chief Ali Mamlouk in Moscow along with Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu to discuss the ongoing Syrian crisis, the refugee issue and the fight against terror organisations within Syria.

In early December, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had proposed to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the formation of a trilateral mechanism with Russia and Syria to accelerate diplomacy between Ankara and Damascus. He also said he wanted to meet Syria's Bashar al Assad.

After a deadly bomb attack in Istanbul in November, Erdogan said Ankara would mount a land operation into northern Syria on targets linked to YPG, which is the Syrian wing of the outlawed PKK terror group.

