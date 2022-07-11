July 11, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sri Lanka's opposition parties meet to discuss formation of a new govt
Opposition parties in Sri Lanka are holding negotiations to form a new government. That's after the country's president and prime minister announced they'll hand in their resignations on Wednesday. Rohan Samarajiva, founding chairperson of LIRNEasia weighs in on the current situation in the country. #SriLanka #OppositionParties #SriLankaProtests
Sri Lanka's opposition parties meet to discuss formation of a new govt
Explore