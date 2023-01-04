Wednesday, January 4, 2022

Putin sends Russian missile ship on a worldwide training mission

Russian President Vladimir Putin has presided over the launch of a warship armed with new hypersonic cruise missiles on a training mission to the Atlantic and Indian Oceans as well as the Mediterranean.

"I am sure that such powerful weapons will make it possible to reliably protect Russia from potential external threats and will help ensure the national interests of our country," Putin was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.

"We will continue to develop the fighting potential of our armed forces," Putin said, adding that the Zircon missile system on the ship "has no equivalent."

President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu took part in a ceremony for the start of the mission via video conference.

Russia has been highlighting its military might in recent months, even as it faces some setbacks in its operation against Ukraine.

France’s Macron promises Zelenskyy light tanks

France's President Emmanuel Macron has told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that his country would send French-made light tanks to help repel the Russian attacks, the French presidency said.

"The president wanted to increase... aid" to Ukraine "by accepting to deliver AMX-10 RC light tanks," it said after both leaders spoke by telephone.

"It is the first time that Western-designed tanks are supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces."

Russian fatalities in Ukrainian strike is higher than reported: Ukraine

Russia said that the death toll has climbed in its worst single reported loss from a Ukrainian strike, which Moscow blamed on troops using their mobile phones.

The Ukrainian military's strategic communications unit has said nearly 400 Russian soldiers were killed, while Russia reported the toll as 89.

The death toll in Makiivka, a Russian-held city in eastern Ukraine, is the highest reported by the Russian military in a single strike since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Putin wants to destroy Ukraine: German foreign minister

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the European Union had tried everything to stop the war in Ukraine but that Russia's President Vladimir Putin had nothing on his mind but to destroy the neighbouring country.

Speaking at a conference in Portugal's capital Lisbon, Baerbock said Putin's stance was the reason why it was "important to keep up the delivery of weapons so Ukraine can defend itself and protect people's lives."

Patriot missile systems expected to be deployed in Ukraine soon: Top Ukrainian diplomat

The US-based Patriot air defence systems are expected to be deployed in Ukraine soon, according to the Ukrainian foreign minister.

In a briefing broadcast on the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s Facebook page, Dmytro Kuleba said that preparations for the transfer of the Patriot air defence systems have already begun.

In mid-December, US President Joe Biden had announced a $1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including a Patriot missile defence system. The announcement came during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to Black Sea grain deal

Ukraine's efforts to increase exports under the Ankara-brokered Black Sea grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, according to a senior Ukrainian official.

Ukraine is a major global grain producer and exporter, but production and exports have fallen since the conflict with Russia started last February.

Three leading Ukrainian Black Sea ports in the Odessa region were unblocked in July under an initiative between Moscow and Kiev brokered by Türkiye and the UN.

McDonald's set to exit Kazakhstan on Russian war spillover: report

McDonald's Corp is set to abandon Kazakhstan as disruptions triggered by the Ukraine crisis have left the nation without a substitute for Russian meat supplies, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The fast-food giant, which exited Russia in May, banned its local franchisee from procuring meat patties from Russian suppliers, the report said.

McDonald's declined to comment on the report.

The company's licensee in Kazakhstan was forced to temporarily close its restaurants in November after cutting ties with Russian companies and running out of supplies, three sources with knowledge of the situation had told Reuters news agency.

Makiivka attack death toll rises

Russia's Defence Ministry has said that 89 servicemen were killed in the Ukrainian attack on Makiivka over the weekend, adding the main reason for the attack was the unauthorised use of mobile phones by the troops.

"The number of our dead comrades has gone up to 89," Lieutenant General Sergei Sevryukov said in a video statement released by the ministry. More bodies had been found under the rubble, he added.

"It is already obvious that the main reason for what happened was the switching on and massive use — contrary to the prohibition — by personnel of mobile phones in a reach zone of enemy weapons," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said officials responsible "for the tragedy" will be held accountable and a commission was investigating "circumstances" around Makiivka attack.

Zelenskyy: Russia preparing to launch fresh offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia is set to launch a major offensive to improve its fortunes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says, adding "any attempt at their new offensive must fail".

"We have no doubt that current masters of Russia will throw everything they have left and everyone they can round up to try to turn the tide of the war and at least delay their defeat," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

"We have to disrupt this Russian scenario. We are preparing for this. The terrorists must lose. Any attempt at their new offensive must fail," he continued.

Ukraine says war caused $700B damage to its economy

Russia's war on Ukraine has already caused more than $700 billion in damage to the nation's economy, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

Shmyhal said that one of the priorities of the government for this year is "the restoration of Ukraine."

Shmyhal said that at the beginning of June last year, the amount of damage was estimated at roughly $350 billion. "Given the recent attacks on our infrastructure, as of today, this number exceeds $700 billion," he noted.

