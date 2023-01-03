TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye hosts Syrian opposition officials in Ankara
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated Ankara's support to the Syrian opposition and people during the meeting in the Turkish capital.
Türkiye hosts Syrian opposition officials in Ankara
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the latest developments regarding Syria with the war-torn country's opposition leaders in Ankara on Tuesday. / AA
January 3, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has hosted officials from the Syrian opposition in Ankara.

Cavusoglu met with Salem al Meslet, president of the Syrian Opposition Coalition, Badr Jamous, head of the Syrian Negotiations Commission, and Abdulrahman Mustafa, prime minister of the provisional government on Tuesday.

"Addressed the recent developments regarding Syria. Reiterated our support for the Syrian Opposition & the Syrian people in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the top Turkish diplomat said on Twitter.

Russia's long-standing effort to open a channel of dialogue between Türkiye and the Bashar al Assad regime paid off last year, as the defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia and the Assad regime met in Moscow on December  28.

READ MORE:Turkish, Russian, Syrian defence ministers discuss Syria crisis in Moscow

Also, Cavusoglu on Saturday said Türkiye's second meeting with the Syrian regime could be held in mid-January.

Speaking to reporters in Brazil about a recent phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Cavusoglu said Lavrov asked him when they will hold the tripartite ministerial meeting and they agreed to hold it in the second half of January. 

READ MORE:2nd meeting with Syrian regime could be in January: Turkish FM

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us