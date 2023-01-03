WORLD
2 MIN READ
German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions
The doctor was convicted of “issuing incorrect health certificates” to more than 4,000 people, a regional court in the southwestern town of Weinheim confirmed.
German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions
Germany ended requirements to wear masks in many indoor settings last year, though they are still compulsory in many places. / AP Archive
January 3, 2023

A German doctor has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for illegally issuing more than 4,000 people exemptions from wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

A regional court in the southwestern town of Weinheim confirmed on Tuesday that the doctor was convicted of “issuing incorrect health certificates” to people from across Germany, most of whom she had never met or examined. During the trial, the defendant argued that wearing masks was harmful to people's health.

In addition to the prison sentence, she was handed a three-year work ban and ordered to pay 28,000 euros ($29,550), the sum she had received for issuing the medical certificates. Her office assistant was fined 2,700 euros ($2,850).

The doctor's lawyer intends to appeal the verdict, public broadcaster SWR reported.

Dozens of supporters gathered outside the court in Weinheim, north of Heidelberg, to protest against the verdict and Germany's pandemic restrictions.

Germany ended requirements to wear masks in many indoor settings last year, though they are still compulsory on long-distance trains, in doctors' practices, hospitals, nursing homes and on some regional public transport.

READ MORE:German hospitals overwhelmed by sick children amid shortage of beds

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us