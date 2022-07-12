WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye Marks Six Years Since Failed July 15 Coup
Six years ago, Türkiye faced its greatest internal threat in a generation. A military faction, hidden deep within the Turkish armed forces, launched a coup attempt on July 15, 2016, on the orders of the FETO terror group. That night, as coup plotters began occupying key parts of the country, hundreds of thousands of Turkish citizens took to the streets to take on the rogue soldiers. In the end, 251 people were dead and more than 2,200 were injured. But six years on, the failed coup's mastermind remains at large. Fethullah Gulen, who leads the FETO terror organisation, has been living under protection in the US state of Pennsylvania. Despite long-running disputes over the US's harbouring of terror suspects, some progress was made recently. On the eve of a NATO summit in Madrid, Sweden and Finland, agreed to stop supporting the FETO terror group. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the move, saying it was the first time FETO was mentioned as a terror organisation by NATO. We ask how far has Türkiye's fight against terrorism gone since that July night, and what challenges lie ahead? Guests: Rich Outzen Former US Diplomat Murat Koc Professor at Cag University Vehbi Baysan Political Analyst
July 12, 2022
