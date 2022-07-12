Is the Sri Lankan president likely to face arrest after he resigns?

Beleaguered Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he will resign on Wednesday amid political and economic unrest in the country. Dhananath Fernando from the Advocata Institute discusses reports that the president tried to flee the country but was blocked, and whether he is in danger of being arrested or detained. #SriLankaEconomy #GotabayaRajapaksa #RanilWickremesinghe