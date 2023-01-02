Two Palestinians have been shot dead by the Israeli military near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian officials said.

Israeli troops' early Monday raid to the village of Kafr Dan, in the west of Jenin, led to clashes with Palestinians.

Samer Houshiyeh, 21, was shot several times in the chest and civilian Fouad Abed also was killed, said Samer Attiyeh, director of Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin.

The hospital official said Abed was 17, but the Palestinian health ministry in a later statement said Abed was 25.

According to Wafa, Palestine's news agency, Israeli soldiers encircled the region to destroy the house of relatives of Abed.

The Israeli military said the house belonged to the assailants who were involved in the killing of an Israeli soldier last year but it does not confirm the fatalities.

Surging violence

Last year saw the worst levels of violence in the Israel-occupied West Bank in more than a decade, much of it concentrated around Nablus and the nearby city of Jenin, with at least 150 Palestinians and more than 20 Israelis killed.

The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and civilians not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and Gaza, in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians seek those territories for a future state.

