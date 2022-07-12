UNSC votes to keep Bab al Hawa crossing open for six months

The UN Security Council has voted to extend operations of a vital border crossing between Turkiye and Syria for another six months. Millions depend of the aid that comes from the Bab al Hawa crossing, but Russia had vetoed a year-long extension sought by western countries last week. Ahmet Keser from Hasan Kalyoncu University weighs in. #UNSC #BabalHawa #Syria